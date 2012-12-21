Madonna's concert in Chile nearly went up in smoke this week.

During a sound check for her show at an open-air theater in Santiago on Wednesday, Dec. 19, the 54-year-old pop icon noticed some fans lighting up in her vicinity. Annoyed, she interrupted her own performance of "Human Nature" to call out the offending audience members.

"There are people smoking right now," the singer said angrily. "If you're gonna smoke cigarettes, I'm not doing a show. You don't care about me, I don't care about you. All right?"

When the fans continued to puff away, she added: "Are we going to play that game? I'm not kidding. I can't sing if you smoke, entiendes?"

Responding to a "We love you" from someone in the crowd, Madonna shot back, "If you love me, then don't smoke. No smoking! You're looking right at me while you're smoking cigarettes, like I'm a stupid f---ing idiot."

The superstar -- who actually smokes a cigarette for effect in her "Girl Gone Wild" video, released earlier this year -- then turned and stormed offstage, leaving the half-packed venue waiting in the rain. However, the concert ultimately went on as planned.

This isn't the first time Madonna has had trouble with fans on her MDNA Tour. In Miami earlier this year, she was booed by angry concert-goers who had been kept waiting for over three hours.

Not that ticket sales have suffered. The sold-out tour -- the singer's ninth -- recently topped Billboard's list of the highest-grossing live tours in 2012, earning an estimated $228.4 million.

