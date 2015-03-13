Mama June Shannon really wants to be a loser …. The Biggest Loser, that is.

The reality star hasn't been on TV since TLC canceled "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" last October, but she's looking to star on the small screen again and shed some pounds along the way, too.

RELATED: Mama June: No sex tape for me

According to TMZ, Mama June badly wants to be cast on NBC's "The Biggest Loser" and she's already hired a personal trainer. She has the right mentality, too, as she was spotted on March 13 working out while wearing a shirt that read "Eat, Sleep, Gym, Repeat."

RELATED: Mama June splits from convicted child molester

"She's determined to drop 100 [pounds,]" she told the website.

RELATED: Mama June lost her virginity at 12!

Eat. Sleep. Gym. Repeat.