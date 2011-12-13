LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A Connecticut man affiliated with the Anonymous hacking group has been arrested on federal charges for an attack on a website belonging to Kiss bassist Gene Simmons.

Kevin Poe, of Manchester, Conn., made his initial appearance Tuesday in federal court in Hartford, Conn., and was released on $10,000 bond. It wasn't immediately known if he had retained an attorney.

Poe was indicted in Los Angeles on two counts: conspiracy and unauthorized impairment of a protected computer. If convicted of both, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Authorities say Poe and others linked to Anonymous conducted a so-called "denial of service" attack last October against Simmons' computer systems, sending tens of thousands of electronic requests designed to overload the server.

No other arrests have been made.