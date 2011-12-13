Man arrested for atttacking KISS bassist's website
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A Connecticut man affiliated with the Anonymous hacking group has been arrested on federal charges for an attack on a website belonging to Kiss bassist Gene Simmons.
Kevin Poe, of Manchester, Conn., made his initial appearance Tuesday in federal court in Hartford, Conn., and was released on $10,000 bond. It wasn't immediately known if he had retained an attorney.
Poe was indicted in Los Angeles on two counts: conspiracy and unauthorized impairment of a protected computer. If convicted of both, he faces up to 15 years in prison.
Authorities say Poe and others linked to Anonymous conducted a so-called "denial of service" attack last October against Simmons' computer systems, sending tens of thousands of electronic requests designed to overload the server.
No other arrests have been made.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- May. 11, 2018 See which couples have called it quits this year