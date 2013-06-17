LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Man of Steel" went up, up and away at the box office.

The Warner Bros. superhero film earned $116.6 million in its opening weekend. The retelling of Superman's backstory nabbed the record for biggest all-time opening in June and is the second biggest opening of the year behind "Iron Man 3," which is on the verge of cracking $400 million at the box office in North America.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by Hollywood.com, are:

1. "Man of Steel," Warner Bros., $116,619,362, 4,207 locations, $27,720 average, $128,681,486, one week.

2. "This Is the End," Sony, $20,719,162, 3,055 locations, $6,782 average, $33,027,297, one week.

3. "Now You See Me," Lionsgate, $11,016,473, 3,082 locations, $3,574 average, $80,705,916, three weeks.

4. "Fast & Furious 6," Universal, $9,583,330, 3,375 locations, $2,840 average, $219,723,955, four weeks.

5. "The Purge," Universal, $8,317,995, 2,591 locations, $3,210 average, $51,962,845, two weeks.

6. "The Internship," Fox, $7,148,551, 3,399 locations, $2,103 average, $31,099,912, two weeks.

7. "Epic," Fox, $6,284,905, 3,151 locations, $1,995 average, $95,713,528, four weeks.

8. "Star Trek: Into Darkness," Paramount, $6,256,254, 2,331 locations, $2,684 average, $211,086,948, five weeks.

9. "After Earth," Sony, $4,052,042, 2,432 locations, $1,666 average, $54,516,057, three weeks.

10. "Iron Man 3," Disney, $2,956,855, 1,649 locations, $1,793 average, $399,659,094, seven weeks.

11. "The Hangover Part III," Warner Bros., $2,782,149, 1,901 locations, $1,464 average, $108,032,701, four weeks.

12. "The Great Gatsby," Warner Bros., $1,674,333, 1,175 locations, $1,425 average, $139,977,874, six weeks.

13. "Before Midnight," Spc, $1,382,719, 897 locations, $1,541 average, $3,054,968, four weeks.

14. "42," Warner Bros., $606,121, 444 locations, $1,365 average, $93,701,489, 10 weeks.

15. "The Croods," Fox, $570,353, 368 locations, $1,550 average, $182,651,450, 13 weeks.

16. "Mud," Roadside Attractions, $539,078, 405 locations, $1,331 average, $19,563,103, eight weeks.

17. "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani," Eros International, $310,774, 161 locations, $1,930 average, $3,394,010, three weeks.

18. "Frances Ha," IFC, $293,566, 212 locations, $1,385 average, $2,876,732, five weeks.

19. "The East," Fox Searchlight, $287,955, 115 locations, $2,504 average, $709,260, three weeks.

20. "Oz the Great and Powerful," Disney, $244,191, 259 locations, $943 average, $234,176,728, 15 weeks.

