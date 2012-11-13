NEW YORK (AP) — A man who accused Elmo puppeteer Kevin Clash of having sex with him when he was a teenage boy now says they had a relationship as adults and it was consensual.

The man, who has not identified himself, released his statement Tuesday through the Harrisburg, Pa., law firm Andreozzi & Associates. He's now in his 20s.

Sesame Workshop, which produces "Sesame Street" in New York, says "We are happy that Kevin can move on from this unfortunate episode."

Clash responded that he's "relieved that this painful allegation has been put to rest."

The 52-year-old divorced father of a grown daughter, Clash has acknowledged that he is gay but said the relationship had been between two consenting adults.

It is not known why the man made the accusation.