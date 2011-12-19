Actress Rooney Mara has yet to see her new movie "The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo" because she wants to watch the film for the first time with her fans.

"The Social Network" actress underwent a massive physical transformation to play Lisbeth Salander in the new thriller and her efforts paid off last week when she landed a Golden Globe Award nomination for her performance.

But despite unveiling the film at three star-studded premieres around the world, Mara confesses she's yet to see what all the fuss is about.

Watching a clip of the movie during an appearance on US morning show Today on Monday, Dec. 19, she said, "I haven't (seen it yet). I've seen that scene quite a few times now. Usually you have more time when you finish a movie to see it. This all happened very fast."

Instead, Mara is planning to sneak into a public screening of the film upon its release this week so she can witness fans' reactions for herself.

She added, "I didn't want to watch it alone in a dark room, and I didn't want to watch it at the premiere where there was sort of a lot of pressure. I just want to see it with a real audience when it comes out."