Marc Anthony is back on the market. The singer and his girlfriend of more than a year, Venezuelan model Shannon de Lima, have gone their separate ways. Anthony's rep confirmed the split to E! News, saying, "The amicable breakup became official right in mid-January."

Anthony and his lady love, who has a 5-year-old son from a previous relationship, went public with their romance in January 2012 on Twitter. "To Shannon, my statue of liberty," the 44-year-old star wrote in Spanish. "Kisses baby!"

At the time, the couple seemed to be in it for the long haul. Anthony's son Chase (whom he adopted while dating Debbie Rosado) even tweeted: "To all my followers and all my Twitter peeps, follow the best couple of 2012 and for many years, Marc Anthony and Shannon de Lima!"

Prior to hooking up with de Lima, Anthony was married to Jennifer Lopez, with whom he shares twins Max and Emme, 4. The couple announced their separation in July 2011, and Lopez has since moved on with backup dancer-turned-choreographer Casper Smart, 25. But as she recently revealed to USA Today, it took her a long time to get over their split.

"When I did the movie [Parker], I had just decided to get divorced myself. I felt in that low place. It was the worst time in my life, as well," the 43-year-old singer-actress told the paper in an interview about her new film, in which she plays a bankrupt divorcee. "When [the director] first called me, I wasn't thinking about divorce at all. Suddenly it happened, and my whole world fell apart and then I had this therapy of this character. Everything happens for a reason. It's true."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Marc Anthony, Shannon de Lima Split