No one can rock an itty-bitty, teeny-weeny, black string cut-out bikini quite like Mariah Carey can. The pop songstress wowed fans with her impressive physique in a photo collage she shared on Twitter on Monday, June 17.

In the jaw-dropping images, the mother-of-two wears a black monokini that just barely covers her curves -- the suit consists of a bikini top connected to a tiny string bikini bottom by a narrow strip of fabric down the front -- while posing in front of some beautiful Italian scenery.

"Behind the scenes on set with Miguel!" she captioned the photo collage. The pair, who collaborated on early summer hit "#Beautiful," are set to team up once more for her next as-yet-unnamed single.

Earlier in the day, the iconic singer donned a tiny white bikini to go swimming with Miguel in a blue grotto off the island of Capri. Carey shared a snap of herself enjoying the clear blue waters with a photo captioned: "A much needed splash after hours pon de mic singing for my #beautiful #lambily!"

"Melancholic moment letting go of something this personal to me yet I couldn't be more excited to give three years of my soul to the fans," she wrote.

Carey is set to release her 13th studio album on July 23, and has refocused her efforts on her own music following her decision to leave the American Idol franchise in the upcoming season.

The singer's reps confirmed via Twitter that she will be hitting the road later this year just last month.

