The Osmond clan keeps growing! Marie Osmond -- a first time grandmother-to-be -- made an exciting announcement during a sit-down chat on "The Talk" on Monday, but couldn't resist getting in a tiny joke before breaking the big news.

"I'm pregnant!" the guest co-host declared jokingly as the studio audience erupted in loud cheers, causing her to laugh and exclaim, "No! No! But my daughter-in-law is!"

Osmond, 53, explained that her son Stephen Craig and daughter-in-law Claire Olds are expecting a tiny bundle of joy, and she couldn't be happier to be a first-time grandmother.

"I am so excited I'm going to be a grandma," she told the other ladies on the show. "I just can't wait. We went in for my son -- for his birthday -- he turned 30, which is amazing 'cause I'm 29."

"He blew out the candles and then blew me away and said, 'You're gonna be a grandma!'" she continued. "It was really fun."

Fellow grandmother and "The Talk" co-host Sharon Osbourne congratulated Osmond on her new role and assured the giddy performer, "It is the best … It's a gift from God! Congratulations."

Osbourne's own son Jack and daughter-in-law Lisa welcomed baby Pearl in April 2012.

