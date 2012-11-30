Mario Lopez and Courtney Mazza are set to wed on Saturday Dec. 1 on a beach in Mexico -- and the X Factor cohost, 39, recently told Us that his bride-to-be is calling all the plays when it comes to planning the big bash.

"She's the quarterback of the team," Lopez, 39, said. "It's her day, so I'm cool with what she wants."

One exception? "I'm involved with the wedding planning, because i want it to be a big party!"

But Mazza, 31, clarified that wedding planning "is going really smoothly -- I'm no bridezilla."

One adorable detail? Gia, the couple's 2-year-old daughter, will serve as flower girl, wearing a dress that matches her mom's!

As excited as she is for the big day, Mazza added, "the only thing that's going to change is my last name. Same love, same everything."

Dating since 2008, Lopez popped the question with an $80,000 sparkler over New Year's Eve 2012 during a vacation in Ixtapa, Mexico.

"We took a walk alone as the sun was setting," Lopez told Us. "I told Courtney that I wanted the mother of my children to have their last name. She was silent at first from shock, then she leaped for joy and did a little jete!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Mario Lopez Wedding: Fiancee Courtney Mazza Is "No Bridezilla"