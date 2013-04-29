What are Us Weekly's preferred partners buzzing about this Monday? Marisa Zanuck is leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Sunday's episodes of Mad Men and Game of Thrones and Keira Knightley taking on the role of Coco Chanel. Check out more stories in the roundup below.

After just one season as a featured costar, Marisa Zanuck confirms she's saying goodbye to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. "I am grateful that Bravo gave me the opportunity to step into their crazy world," she says. (Celebuzz)

Check out a recap of Sunday's "The Flood" episode of Mad Men. (Vulture)

Oh la la! See Keira Knightley as Coco Chanel in Karl Lagerfeld's upcoming short film, Once Upon a Time . . . (Fashionista)

In case you missed it! See what went down on Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones. (The Stir)

