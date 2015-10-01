Zack Morris' famous hair hue on "Saved By The Bell" can't be found on the color wheel -- his famous blond locks were not his authentic color (shudder!)

"My mother is from Indonesia. My mother is this tiny little Indonesian woman!" Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who starred as the uber-cool Bayside High School teen, told Jimmy Fallon. "People don't know this: Zack Morris is half-Asian. That's why the hair, the blond hair, was dyed for all those years."

"People think, 'Oh, that's your natural hair color' - it was not. That was color by Clairol," he said, as Jimmy held up a picture of the actor with bleached blond locks. "That is not natural, guys, you can see the brown going through!"

During his chat on "The Tonight Show," Mark dished on secrets behind the famous show with the late night host, including how he blatantly ripped off Ferris Bueller and the fact that everyone assumed the show would get canceled every year.

"You know, our show, every year we thought we'd be canceled," the actor said. "Every single season of 'Saved by the Bell,' it was 'canceled.' At the end of season, we all left, we said goodbye to each other. And that's why every season my hairstyle was so radically different. Cause I was just going to school, and I had the Vanilla Ice thing, cause Vanilla Ice was big in 1990, so I had the shaved sides and, like, the big bouffant."

The singer of the faux group the Zack Attack has even been given credit over the years being among the first to speak directly to the camera, something that wasn't common practice in the '90s. That, though, was a technique stolen from "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

"I did whatever Ferris Bueller did or whatever was cool around that era," he said. "Remember when Zack Morris talked to the camera? People think like, 'Oh, that was such a novel idea that you came up with' - like, no, that was done by Ferris Bueller, we were just copying him! That was the muse for my character. I was such a fan of Ferris Bueller. That's what Zack was."

Say what you will, Mark, but you can never stop us from being "friends forever" with the kids of Bayside High.