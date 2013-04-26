Martha Stewart's professional life has never been better. But her personal life is another story. Having already mastered the art of homemaking, the once-divorced domestic diva is now looking for someone to share that home with. And she's game for anything -- even online dating!

In a new interview with "Today" show anchor Matt Lauer to promote her latest book, "Living the Good Long Life: A Practical Guide to Caring for Yourself and Others," the 71-year-old media mogul confessed that she nearly signed up for Match.com to find a partner. "I had a longtime boyfriend," she explained. "That ended a couple years ago. And I haven't found the next Mr. Right."

Thinking he might exist somewhere on the great wide Web, Stewart started the process of signing up for the matchmaking site. But she didn't get very far.

"I started to laugh halfway down the page," she said of filling out the online application. "It was, like, impossible."

Had she gone through with it, though, she told Lauer she wouldn't have used an alias. "I want to do my real thing," she insisted.

The businesswoman was previously married to Andrew Stewart -- with whom she has a daughter, Alexis Stewart, 47 -- from 1961 to 1987. After they split, she dated actor Sir Anthony Hopkins for a time, and then computer software exec Charles Simonyi. Neither turned out to be "the next Mr. Right," but Stewart isn't calling off the search just yet.

"I love dating!" she told Lauer.

