Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy are becoming a fixture at Madison Square Garden.

The couple of seven months packed on the PDA while cheering on the New York Knicks Dec. 13; the team narrowly beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-107. During the tense game, Mary-Kate, 26, was photographed nuzzling the French financier's neck and resting her head on his shoulder. Sarkozy, 42, showed his affection by giving the fashion designer butterfly kisses and whispering into her ear.

Mary-Kate and Sarkozy weren't the only celebrity couples present at the sporting event: spouses Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor sat courtside, while Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Austin Butler cozied up in the stands. Other famous faces who turned up include singer John Legend, Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, filmmaker Spike Lee and retired Hall of Fame basketball player Patrick Ewing.

Despite their 16-year age difference, a source recently told Us Weekly that Mary-Kate and Sarkozy -- who share a $6.25 million love nest in New York City -- "are madly in love."

Her thriving relationship aside, Mary-Kate and her twin sister, Ashley Olsen, recently made headlines for designing a backpack appliqued with prescription pills that retails for $55,000! (Part of the proceeds go to UNICEF.) The Row designers created the limited edition 12 crocodile bags with artist Damien Hirst, 47.

