Matt Dallas has met his match!

The former star of ABC Family's "Kyle XY" announced his engagement to musician Blue Hamilton via Twitter on Jan. 6. "Starting off the year with a new fiance," the actor, 30, wrote. "A great way to kick off 2013!"

This is the first time Dallas has mentioned his homosexuality publicly.

Hamilton is a California-based singer-songwriter. He and Dallas have been quietly dating since 2009.

Dallas recently starred in the Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Naughty or Nice." His other notable film and TV credits include "Beauty & the Briefcase," "Eastwick" and "You, Me & the Circus."

The Arizona-born actor has also appeared in music videos for Katy Perry and James Blunt.

