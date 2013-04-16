Who says the wedding is all about the bride? Matt Damon worked hard to ensure that his April 13 vow renewal ceremony was a day to remember -- not just for wife Luciana Barroso but also for himself, their daughters, and their 50 or so A-list guests. That meant finding the perfect location, the perfect officiant, and the perfect suit.

Sugar Beach Resort on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia fulfilled the first requirement; late-night host Jimmy Kimmel stepped in to take care of the second. The third was covered by Ermenegildo Zegna.

For his second trip down the aisle, Damon, 42, donned an unlined beige notch lapel linen, wool, and silk "Crossover" suit from the Italian fashion house's spring/summer 2013 collection. He paired the beach-friendly formalwear with brown flip-flops.

His wife, meanwhile -- whom he first married in a small ceremony in December 2005 -- opted for a blush-colored draped chiffon tulip gown by designer (and guest) Naeem Khan. The dress featured a plunging V-neck and a beaded, metallic waist. (Khan also outfitted the couple's four kids, Isabella, 6, Gia, 4, Stella, 2, and Alexia, Barroso's daughter from a previous marriage.)

As Us Weekly previously reported, the Promised Land actor and his wife said "I do" for a second time in a star-studded but intimate ceremony attended by Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Chris Hemsworth, Stanley Tucci, and Chelsea Clinton, among others. "They've wanted to do it for a long time," a pal told Us of the couple's vow renewal. "They had a tiny ceremony the first time, and wanted to celebrate with family and friends."

