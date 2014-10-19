"Glee" star Matthew Morrison is a married man!

The actor exchanged vows with model Renee Puente in front of 50 guests on Oct. 18 at a private estate in Kihei on the island of Maui in Hawaii, his rep confirms to People.

The bride, 31, wore a form-fitting ivory gown with long lace sleeves by designer Gustavo, as well as a crown of pink roses and greenery that complemented her bouquet of green white and pink blooms.

Morrison, 35, donned a blue custom Brooks Brothers tuxedo and a traditional green lei for the ceremony.

Soloist Kiley Dean sang "Feels Like Home" as Puente walked down the aisle, the magazine reports, and the bride performed a special hula dance for her new husband later in the evening.

The newlyweds also sang for their guests, performing Laura Benanti's "Starry Eyed/Video Games" at the reception, reports People, which has posted the couple's first wedding photo.

Morrison and Puente became engaged in June 2013 after two years of dating.