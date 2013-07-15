HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — A fan on her way to a Dave Matthews concert pulled over to help a stranded bicyclist, who turned out to be none other than the singer himself.

Emily Kraus and her boyfriend pulled over Saturday to give a ride to a man whose bike had broken down, she told WHP-TV in Harrisburg (http://bit.ly/15xd2Wx ). They realized it was Matthews, who didn't have a cellphone on him to call for help. They helped him stow his bicycle on their bike rack, and he got in their car for the rest of the ride.

"We didn't know how to make conversation with him, in fact, so we were talking about his tour and where he had come from," Kraus said. "He had just been in Cincinnati and he said, 'I'm taking a short break after this one because I have to drop my daughters off at camp.' ... He was just a very humble guy."

He invited them to dinner, took them backstage and got them front-row seats. Kraus said she woke up the next morning still amazed at what had happened.

"I rolled over and I said, 'OK, yeah, that really happened yesterday,'" she said with a laugh, recalling that Matthews autographed their concert tickets and thanked them for the ride. "It was surreal. We couldn't believe it."

