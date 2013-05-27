Mayim Bialik is officially married no more. The "Big Bang Theory" actress finalized her divorce from husband of nine years Michael Stone late last week, signing off on documents to divide their Los Angeles-area property evenly.

According to TMZ, Bialik, 37, will take the couple's 1,400-square-foot, one-bedroom apartment in Studio City, while Stone will get full ownership of their 1,300-square-foot, three-bedroom home in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

PHOTOS: 90s TV stars then and now

"It's going OK," the former Blossom star told Us Weekly of the couple's transition at Entertainment Weekly's Screen Actors Guild Awards pre-party on Jan. 26. "I mean, I have to say, I give both of us a lot of credit for putting our kids first. It's not easy, but we're doing okay, so thank God."

The couple have two young sons together -- Miles, 7, and Fred, 4, whom Bialik just recently stopped breastfeeding, she revealed in a blog post on Jewish parenting website Kveller in February.

PHOTOS: Child stars all grown up!

In November, Bialik officially filed papers to start the separation process from Stone, posting about their "terribly sad" decision on Kveller.

"After much consideration and soul-searching, Michael and I have arrived at the decision to divorce due to 'Irreconcilable Differences,'" she wrote at the time. "Divorce is terribly sad, painful and incomprehensible for children. It is not something we have decided lightly."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's friendliest exes

The mother-of-two isn't in any rush to get back into the dating scene either. When asked whether she is ready to brave the waters once more, Bialik burst out laughing.

"In theory!" she told Us. "Maybe. But not now."

MORE ON WONERWALL:

Expensive celeb engagement rings

Kim Kardashian Settles Divorce with Kris Humphries

Expensive celeb divorces