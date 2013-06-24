To each their own? Mayim Bialik is no stranger to growing up in front of the cameras, but now that she's the parent -- to sons Miles, 7, and Fred, 4 -- she's being a little more careful about what she divulges to the public.

The former Blossom child star, now 37, shared her thoughts on attachment parenting (a child-led parenting style that encourages bonding via co-sleeping, breastfeeding and babywearing) in a blog post on Jewish parenting blog Kveller earlier this year, and has been receiving some interesting feedback since, she told Yahoo's OMG! website.

"If I'm talking to girlfriends, if I'm talking to random people, and we're talking about parenting, I tell them what works for me and why," she said, referring to her admission that she breastfed Fred until he was 4-years-old. "But a lot of people want to ask me things so that they can fight with me."

"And just because I'm a public person, who happened to have breastfed and slept with her kids, that doesn't mean that I want to fight with you on the street or in the supermarket," she continued. "So, I think you have to be really careful to understand why people want to know what they want to know."

Bialik, who finalized her divorce from husband of nine years Michael Stone in May, added that what works for her is not necessarily what's best for other people's children, but she's still not too keen on the judgmental looks she received when breastfeeding her son in public.

"Obviously the notion of an older child nursing is very strange to some people," she explained. "In certain cultures it's not. And I was very careful about when and how I chose to breastfeed my older child. …I think the notion of breastfeeding at all is still very controversial in some circles."

In February, the Big Bang Theory actress penned a lengthy post on Kveller detailing her decision to breastfeed her sons, and defending the "attachment" style of parenting.

"Even when people laughed and sneered and accused me of horrible things no mother should ever be accused of when tending to the normal and beautiful needs of her mammal child," the actress wrote, "it was never wrong and it was always right."

