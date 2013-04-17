NEW YORK (AP) — Paul McCartney is adding his voice to Tony Bennett's campaign against gun violence.

The former Beatle recorded a voice message that's part of a text-to-call operation Wednesday for Bennett's Voices Against Violence campaign. McCartney and others are encouraging Americans to send a text, which will lead to the singer's message and connect the caller to their local senate office after proving their zip code.

The Senate will vote Wednesday on a proposal to expand background checks, the linchpin of the effort to curb gun violence. In December, 20 children and six aides were shot and killed at a Newtown, Conn., elementary school, propelling gun violence into a national issue. Families of the Newtown victims have been lobbying lawmakers.

Other celebrities supporting include Alec Baldwin, Gloria Estefan, Josh Groban and Juanes.

