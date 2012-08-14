The rumors are true: Rumer Willis has a new boyfriend!

The actress and aspiring singer, 23, is dating actor Jayson Blair, a source confirms to Us Weekly. The two were spotted holding hands while strolling through Hollywood, Calif. on Aug. 13. "He's definitely cute," the source says.

Blair, 28, plays Clay Clemmens in the original NBC comedy series "The New Normal," which tells the story of a woman (Georgia King) who becomes a surrogate mother so a gay couple (Justin Bartha and Andrew Rannells) can start a family. Created by Glee's Ryan Murphy, the sitcom also stars Ellen Barkin, NeNe Leakes and Bebe Wood. "The New Normal" premieres September 11 at 9:30 p.m. EST.

The eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, Rumer is no stranger to acting herself: She made her feature film debut in 1995's "Now and Then," and as an adult, she appeared on The CW's "90210" and ABC Family's "The Secret Life of the American Teenager." Blair's previous TV credits include MTV's "The Hard Times of RJ Berger," CBS' "2 Broke Girls" and TNT's "Rizzoli & Isles."

Willis will celebrate her 24th birthday August 16. "Can't wait to spend time with my family," she recently tweeted.

