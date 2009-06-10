Megan Fox is a bit surprised by her newfound fame.

"I definitely feel ill-prepared," the star tells Entertainment Tonight. "I mean, I don't know if anyone ever sits back and goes, 'Now is the moment that I think I should be a famous celebrity.'"

See what Megan Fox and all the stars wore to the 2009 MTV Movie Awards!

The 23-year-old Tennessee native -- who is currently promoting her new flick, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (out June 23) -- was virtually an unknown actress before she appeared in the film franchise's first installment in 2007.

"I know I'm struggling with trying to figure out how to live in it, but I definitely feel it's premature," she says. "I mean, I was in one movie that people have seen."

See photos of today's top news stories.

Still, the actress knows that, compared to other Hollywood A-listers, she has only had a small taste of stardom.

"I see some people who have to deal with it on an everyday basis -- I am not a Jennifer Aniston or a Britney Spears or even a Lindsay Lohan, you know?" she says. "My pictures don't sell for that kind of money."

Adds Fox, "But [of] the small level that I do deal with it, it is hard and there have been times [when] people don't want to hang out with me because they don't want to end up on the Internet. I sometimes just turn around and go back home and don't do anything and have to have someone go do my grocery shopping."

Although she recently said that being a sex symbol was "wonderful," she knows that she needs to be careful.

"I need to behave in a way and handle myself in a way that will cause people to take me seriously," she said. "You can be sexy and be intelligent and be taken seriously, or you can be sexy and you can be out at clubs every night and not be taken seriously."

See how Jennifer Aniston stacks up against another famous female.

What's the likelihood she'll go down the same path as Lohan, Spears and other party girls?

"I haven't gone completely insane," she says. "But it might happen soon."