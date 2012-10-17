Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green Welcome Son, Noah Shannon

Us Weekly

Megan Fox is a mom!

The actress and her husband, Brian Austin Green, welcomed their first child together, a boy named Noah Shannon, on Sept. 27, Us Weekly confirms. Fox broke the news herself via Facebook.

"We have been very lucky to have had a peaceful few weeks at home," the actress wrote. "He is healthy, happy, and perfect."

The actress added, "We are humbled to have the opportunity to call ourselves the parents of this beautiful soul and I am forever grateful to God for allowing me to know this kind of boundless, immaculate love. Thanks to those of you who wish to send your positive energy and well wishes. May God bless you and your families abundantly."

Fox, 26, and Green, 39, began dating in 2004 after meeting on the set of Hope & Faith. After a two-year engagement, the couple split briefly split in 2009 but became engaged again in June 2010. The stars tied the knot on June 24, 2010, in a private Hawaiian ceremony.

Green has one son, Kassius, 10, from a previous relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil. When asked in March if she saw herself having children of her own, Fox gushed to Us, "Yes, I've always loved kids!"

"I want at least two, probably three [kids]," Fox told Cosmopolitan magazine in April. "I've always been maternal." (Fox's pregnancy was confirmed two months later.)

And Green would agree. An insider told Us, "Brian knows that Megan is mom material. She is amazing with Kassius."

