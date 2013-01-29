Megan Fox is already planning to have more babies! Just four months after giving birth to her first child, the actress, 26, shows off her small waist on the cover of Marie Claire U.K. and reveals why motherhood has proven so much more fulfilling than her Hollywood career.

"I've never been validated by work or fame or Hollywood or any of that. I recognize the blessings when they come – -- like, I recognize I'm so lucky to work with Judd [Apatow]," she tells the March issue of the magazine about working with the "This Is 40" director. "But the ultimate satisfaction for me is being with my son."

Fox welcomed son Noah with husband Brian Austin Green in September 2012 -- and she's ready for more.

"All I wanted to do my whole, whole life was have a baby and, now, I've finally done it," Fox says. "I just want to give Noah as much of myself as I can. And I want to have more kids. That is where my heart is."

But her heart also belongs to Green, 39, whom she married in June 2010. (Green is also father to son Kassius, 10, from a previous relationship).

"I just think we got lucky," she says of marrying the Wedding Band actor. "I believe he's my soulmate."

"But that doesn't mean it doesn't take work, because we are very, very different," Fox admits. "But we are tolerant of each other and we try to be patient with each other, and I don't try to turn him into me and he knows not to try to turn me into him. He really is amazing. I should never, ever even think about complaining."