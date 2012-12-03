RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The manager of a Virginia-based heavy metal band says its lead singer will vigorously defend himself against a charge that he caused a fan's death at a concert in the Czech Republic.

Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe was charged Friday in Prague with causing bodily harm to another person with lethal consequences. The 41-year-old Blythe is accused of pushing the fan from the stage during a 2010 concert. The fan died of a head injury.

The Richmond-based band's manager Larry Mazer said in a statement Monday that Blythe responded professionally to the large number of fans who rushed the stage amid lax security.

Blythe spent five weeks in custody of Czech authorities before being released on bail in August. He has been in the U.S. since then.