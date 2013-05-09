SAN DIEGO (AP) — The lead singer of heavy metal band As I Lay Dying has been charged with plotting to kill his estranged wife.

San Diego County district attorney spokeswoman Tanya Sierra said a single felony count of solicitation of murder was filed against Tim Lambesis late Wednesday.

Lambesis is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

Police say Lambesis tried to hire a hitman, but the would-be killer was actually an undercover detective in a sting operation set up after law enforcement received a tip about the plot.