Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato shared some happy news with the world on Thursday, Jan. 24: the Argentine actress is pregnant with the couple's first child!

The spouses of nearly two years made the announcement in a video message, which opens with an ultrasound image and features the singer's hit single "Haven't Met You Yet."

"Mike, Lu and . . . mini Buble!" the text in the clip reads. "We're having a baby Buble!"

Buble, 37, married Lopilato, 25, in a small civil ceremony in Buenos Aires on March 31, 2011. Days later, the couple tied the knot in front of 300 friends and family in their second set of nuptials. Their third wedding ceremony took place in May 2011 at Vancouver's Pan Pacific Hotel.

"I've said to Luisana a million times I'd love to have kids," Buble told ET Canada in 2011. "But I always say to her when you're ready -- when you feel like you've lived and you've partied and done all the things you want to do. When you've worked your butt off, then tell me."

Buble added, "All my friends have babies so every time one of them says, 'Guess what, you're going to be an uncle,' part of me is so happy for them and the other part of me is jealous."

