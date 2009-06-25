Michael Jackson, best known as the King of Pop, has died. He was 50.

He went into cardiac arrest at his Holmby Hills home in L.A. Thursday (a 911 call was placed shortly before 12:30 p.m. PT), according to TMZ , which first reported the news. Paramedics were unable to revive the singer (who had no pulse upon their arrival), the site reports.

He was then rushed to UCLA Medical Center while in a deep coma before passing away, The Los Angeles Times .

According to X17 , more than 10 members of Michael's entourage arrived at the hospital just after 1 p.m. PST after following the ambulance.

"They all got out of the SUVs in a panic and Michael was wheeled into

the emergency room on a stretcher," the site reports. "There was definitely a sense of urgency and everyone looked worried."

TMZ reports that his sister LaToya ran in the hospital sobbing after her brother was pronounced dead.

Michael's father, Joe Jackson, confirmed to E! News his son had a heart attack.

"He is not OK," he said. "His mother is on her way to the hospital now to check in on him."

Jackson was set to headline 50 sold-out shows at London's O2 Arena beginning in July, billed "This Is It" -- his final London performances.

Michael is survived by three children: Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr., Paris Michael Katherine Jackson and Prince "Blanket" Michael Jackson II.

