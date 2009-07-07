Michael Jackson's 12-year-old son Prince Michael attended his late father's public memorial Tuesday at L.A.'s Staples Center (see photo, left). His other children, Paris, 11, and Blanket, 7, also attended.

Prince Michael sat with his grandparents Joe and Katherine Jackson as a myriad of celebrities paid tribute to the King of Pop, who died at age 50 after suffering cardiac arrest June 25.

Katherine Jackson remains the children's temporary guardian. A hearing is set for July 13. Debbie Rowe, mother of Jackson's two eldest kids, has yet to announce if she will seek custody.

"Those three children will have the most incredible grandmother that God has put on this earth to take care of them," said Magic Johnson at Tuesday's memorial. "Michael's three children will have incredible uncles and aunts to take care of them as well, and [plenty] of cousins!"