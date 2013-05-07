LAS VEGAS (AP) — Michael Jackson spent his life breaking music industry records. Four years after his death, the pop star's estate has delivered another first: Jackson is now the only person, place or thing to have inspired two Cirque du Soleil shows.

The troupe presented a sneak peak of its new Jackson tribute show, "ONE," at the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino Tuesday in Las Vegas.

The show appears to share many features with Cirque's touring arena Michael Jackson show, "THE IMMORTAL WORLD TOUR."

In both, performers dance, somersault and glide above the crowd in dramatic riffs on Jackson's number one hits. In the new show, the songs are longer and the choreography is designed for the smaller scale of a theater.

"ONE" opens June 29. Both shows are co-produced by the Jackson estate.