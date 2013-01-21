Michelle Kwan traded in her skates for heels and her ice skating dress for a flowing Vera Wang gown on Saturday, Jan. 19. The Olympic gold medalist and Clay Pell, a White House National Security staffer, said "I do" during a heartfelt ceremony in Providence, Rhode Island, according to the Providence Journal.

Kwan, 32, and Pell, 31, looked giddy and emotional as they exchanged vows at the First Unitarian Church before approximately 250 friends and family, the Journal reports.

Guests included Gov. Lincoln Chafee and his wife Stephanie, as well as several of Kwan's former Olympic skating pals, including Dorothy Hamill, Dick Button and Brian Boitano.

Pell is the grandson of late U.S. Sen. Claiborne Pell.

The happy couple emerged after the ceremony to guests holding up giant sparklers and a saber arch made by four uniformed Coast Guard officers standing at attention outside the church, according to the Journal.

Kwan won 43 skating championships during her career and is currently a public policy envoy with the Department of State.

