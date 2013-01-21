Wu for the win! For her second-term inaugural ball, First Lady Michelle Obama went back to an old favorite: Jason Wu, the designer whose one-shouldered white gown she wore to the first inauguration celebration back in 2009. This time around, the 49-year-old wore a stunning new creation by Wu, a custom ruby chiffon and velvet gown, as she danced with her husband, President Barack Obama, sworn in earlier on Monday, Jan. 21, in front of the U.S. Capitol.

The FLOTUS -- who debuted her new bangs last week -- accessorized her bold gown with a handmade diamond embellished ring by Kimberly McDonald, and shoes designed by Jimmy Choo.

Michelle joined the President, clad in a tux, for their first dance: This time, it was Al Green's classic "Let's Stay Together," as sung by Jennifer Hudson. Ahead of Monday's very special dance, the President told a crowd he most definitely approves of his wife's talked-about hair switchup."First of all, I love Michelle Obama," he began. "And to address the most significant event of this weekend, I love her bangs. . . She looks good. She always looks good."

