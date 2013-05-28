It's been 50 years since the assassination of John F. Kennedy, but his iconic life and political journey is still inspiring new film projects. The latest is an original TV movie from National Geographic channel, titled "Killing Kennedy." Rob Lowe will star as the late president, with Ginnifer Goodwin cast as his wife, former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

PHOTOS: 'Gossip Girl' shockers

Former "Gossip Girl" star Michelle Trachtenberg, 27, will play Marina Oswald, wife to Lee Harvey Oswald. Lee Harvey, of course, was charged with killing the president in the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination, but his role in the historic murder has constantly been debated by conspiracists. Lee Harvey was killed by a nightclub owner while being escorted to the jail before the case even went to trial.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Trachtenberg shared her excitement about the role and the challenges she'll face portraying the Russian-born Marina.

PHOTOS: 'Gossip Girl' fashion through the years

"I am so excited for the challenge to portray Marina Oswald, and to do my first role speaking only in Russian," she said. "I'm the only actor playing someone who is still alive, so I want to stay as true to her as possible. This is a story about JFK's assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald and his wife Marina. And it is fascinating."

The real Marina Oswald Porter, 71, currently lives in Dallas and contends that her deceased husband was innocent. She remarried in 1965 and has two sons.

Killing Kennedy will be based on the best-selling book of the same name by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard.

PHOTOS: Michelle's style crush

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production will begin in June in Richmond, Va., when Lowe and Goodwin are on hiatus from NBC's "Parks and Recreation" and ABC's "Once Upon a Time."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Ashley Greene suffers surfing injury in Bali

Justin Bieber lands a famous male fan at hockey match

Mark Wahlberg's shirtless looks