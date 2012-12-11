LONDON (AP) -- Jumpin' Jack Flash! A batch of love letters written by Mick Jagger to a 1960s muse have sold at auction for $301,472.

Sotheby's says a private collector bidding by phone on Wednesday snapped up the Rolling Stones frontman's 10 letters to singer Marsha Hunt.

Hunt is an American-born singer who was the inspiration for the Stones' 1971 hit "Brown Sugar" and bore Jagger's first child.

The letters, touching on everything from the moon landing to John Lennon and Yoko Ono, were written in 1969 from the Australian set of Jagger's film "Ned Kelly."

They had been expected to fetch between $113,000 and $161,000.

Sotheby's books specialist Gabriel Heaton said the letters reveal "a poetic and self-aware 25-year-old with wide-ranging intellectual and artistic interests."