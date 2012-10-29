False positive!

Rumors spread over the weekend that Mila Kunis was pregnant with Ashton Kutcher's baby, but the actress is shooting them down.

"She is not expecting," Kunis' rep told the Daily Mail on Monday, Oct. 29.

Speculation of a baby bump started after the Friends With Benefits actress, 29, stepped out with boyfriend Kutcher, 34, on Saturday, Oct. 27 to grab coffee in Los Angeles. Kunis wore a baggy, gray tanktop with horizontal stripes and jeans for the outing, while Kutcher wore a coordinating gray plaid shirt, white shirt underneath and blue jeans.

The That'70s Show costars have been dating for five months, and a source told Us Weekly that Kutcher's soon-to-be ex-wife Demi Moore is not "psyched" about it.

"She was always insecure over the course of her marriage," the pal explained of the actress, 49. "So yeah, it's hurtful that he's with someone he knew the whole time he was with her."

