The bride-to-be wore an LBD!

At Wednesday's Australians in Film Breakthrough Awards in Century City, Calif., Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth made their first joint red-carpet appearance since announcing their engagement last month.

And 19-year-old Cyrus, naturally, wore yet another eyebrow-raising ensemble: A skintight black mini-dress featuring unmissable cutouts, platform shoes and newly straitened hair.

"It's called Zimmerman," the former "Hannah Montana" star told reporters. "It's from Australia. I love a little built-in corset, every girl does!"

Cyrus gushed that she was happy to be the supportive wife-to-be that night for honoree Hemsworth, 22. "I just wanted to wear something simple because tonight is all about him. ... I'm super stoked for him. He's really happy and it's great!"

Although she wouldn't give any details on their future wedding, Cyrus did explain what drew her to Hemsworth, whom she's been dating on and off for about three years. "I like when men work hard, I think it's important," she explained. "I always work really hard so it's good to have someone who is as passionate about what they do and wants to be great at what they do instead of just being OK. We always strive to have our 130%."

Hemsworth's Australian background doesn't hurt, either. "I think there's a masculinity about [Australian men] that's like growing up in the South, like I did. It's very respectful and they are a little bit more respectful."

Added Hemsworth of their engagement: "We're very, very excited, very happy!"

