Does Miley Cyrus have a sixth sense? She just might, as the "Fall Down" singer, 20, opened up in a interview with ELLE UK about witnessing some strange, paranormal activity at a London apartment she was renting during her 2009 European tour.

Liam Hemsworth's fiancee says that she "had to move" after she and other family members, including her little sister, Noah, 13, saw and experienced some unusually-frightening things.

"It was seriously so terrifying," she told the magazine. "One night, my little sister -- it sounds crazy to tell you -- but she was standing in the shower and all of a sudden, I hear her scream. I run in there and the water had somehow flipped to hot but it was still … It wasn’t like the water had just changed, the knob had turned but she hadn’t turned it and it was burning her. She was really red."

That wasn't the only freaky thing Cyrus witnessed.

"I thought I had seen a little boy sitting on the sink watching me take a shower so I felt really freaked out," she said. "I was sitting there the next night and maybe I’m crazy, but I could have sworn I could see this little boy sitting there on the sink, kicking his feet."

The scary sightings were enough for the former Hannah Montana star to look into why and if the place, a renovated bakery turned apartment building, was really haunted.

"We found out that there was this older man that owned it [the bakery] and his son lived with him there, and I guess the wife died or something, she had gotten sick," Cyrus said.

She continued, "So it was just the son and the dad that lived there in the bakery, and then the dad died and the son took over the bakery, and I thought I was seeing the son. I’m not even kidding."

After one too many odd feelings, Cyrus says instead of trying to be a ghost whisperer, she and her family relocated to the Soho Hotel.

"I had to move," she explained. "That's not a lie. I will never stay there ever again."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Miley Cyrus: I Saw Ghosts in My Haunted London Apartment