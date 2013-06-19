Long time, no see! Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were photographed for the first time together in 5 months during a night out in Hollywood on Monday, June 17. The on-again, off-again couple headed hand-in-hand for a movie date at Arclight Theaters.

Though they didn't look it in the photos, an eyewitness tells Us Weekly that Cyrus, 20, and Hemsworth, 23, were "talkative, smiling and affectionate" during their night out. The "We Can't Stop" singer toned down her usually sexed-up look for the evening, wearing high-waisted jeans, a white top and gray cardigan sweater.

But there was one show-stopping part of Cyrus' ensemble: her engagement ring! Having been spotted without in the past, the 3.5-carat diamond ring was firmly on her finger while strolling with her fiance of one year.

In late May, multiple sources confirmed to Us that Cyrus and Hemsworth had called it quits. Their date night this week could be a possible reconciliation, or perhaps just two roommates going out together. An insider told Us that following their split, The Last Song costars continued living together at Cyrus' mansion in L.A.'s Toluca Lake.

"It's strange," a Cyrus confidant explained to Us of their relationship. "He's like a roomie who she can have fun with and be silly with -- but there's no passion."

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Cyrus was asked to clarify their current status. "I wear a ring every single day," she said. "I don't talk about my personal life, so that's enough of an answer."

