UsWeekly

Miley Cyrus is heartbroken.

The 20-year-old singer shared sad news on Twitter on Dec. 11 that her dog Lila has died.

PHOTOS: Stars we've lost in 2012

"Can't think of one good reason to get out of bed today ..." Cyrus wrote. "For everyone asking ... I have never been so hurt in my life. My heart has never been so broken ... Lila my sweet baby girl has passed away."

PHOTOS: Stars gone too soon

Lila, a Yorkie mix, had just turned 2 in November. The beloved dog was hospitalized in October, and the singer asked fans on Twitter to pray for her dog.

"Broken. Gonna go MIA for a bit," Cyrus tweeted Tuesday. "Need some healing time. Thank you to everyone who has sent love my way. I need it."

PHOTOS: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's love story

Cyrus, who is engaged to "Hunger Games" star Liam Hemsworth, is also a parent to dogs Ziggy, Floyd, Happy, Mary Jane and Penny Lane.

Click to see more photos of Miley with little Lila and her other pooches …

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Miley Cyrus Mourns Death of Dog Lila