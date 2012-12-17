She's known for her provocative outfits and suggestive song lyrics, but Miley Cyrus is faithfully devoted to Liam Hemsworth, her fiance of six months.

On Dec. 13, E! News' Ken Baker shared an Instagram graphic that compared Cyrus, 20, to pop peer Taylor Swift, 22. Next to the Hannah Montana star's picture, the caption argued that she is "called a slut or a bitch every day" even though she "has been with the same guy for more than three years and is engaged to him."

PHOTOS: Miley Cyrus' wildest moments

Next to Swift's picture, however, the caption claimed she is viewed as "sweet, elegant and inspirational" despite dating "more than 13 guys for the past three years." (The "Red" singer, who is currently dating One Direction's Harry Styles, previously dated Jake Gyllenhaal, Taylor Lautner, John Mayer, Joe Jonas and Conor Kennedy.)

PHOTOS: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's love story

Cyrus saw Baker's Instagram photo and replied, "This made me laugh. Thanks for making me smile. I needed it." The "Can't Be Tamed" crooner later added, "People are idiots and call me a slut when I am engaged at 20 [because] I'm madly in love with one man. Just happy someone admitted it."

VIDEO: How Miley Cyrus is changing young Hollywood

When Baker insinuated that there was a feud brewing between Cyrus and Swift, however, the Tennessee native quickly corrected the journalist. "There is no tweet heat! Don't go trying to make this look like I started any kinda drama," Cyrus wrote on the social networking site. "I laughed because I know."

Cyrus, who grabbed her crotch while performing a Billy Idol song on VH1 Divas Dec. 16, is currently working on her fourth studio alum, slated for a 2013 release.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Miley Cyrus: People Who "Call Me a Slut" Are "Idiots"