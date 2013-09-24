Miley Cyrus shows off Rolling Stone tattoo on feet after going topless on cover

miley cyrus tattoo

By Us Weekly

Sweet ink! Miley Cyrus wanted her Rolling Stone cover story to make a lasting impression. And it did -- on her feet. As part of her interview for the magazine, the "Wrecking Ball" singer, 20, took contributing editor Josh Eells to a tattoo parlor, where she got the words "ROLLING" and "$TONE" added to the soles of her feet.

The idea came to her, she tells the mag, after she started brainstorming "fun" things she and Eells could do together. "I thought about going to play laser tag," she says. "But laser tag sucks. And we could have gone bowling, but what are we, 90?"

The pop star, who posed topless for Rolling Stone's new issue, is no stranger to tattoos. One -- a dreamcatcher -- is visible on her bare torso in the magazine's cover shot. She also has (among others) a peace sign, an equal sign, a heart, a cross, the words "love" and "just breathe," and a quote from Teddy Roosevelt.

"People get tattoos of the most f---- up s---," the former child star tells Eells. "Did you know Alec Baldwin has Hannah Montana's initials tattooed on him? No, wait -- Stephen Baldwin. He said he was my biggest fan, and I told him my biggest fans have tattoos. So he got hm tattooed on his shoulder. People do f-----up s---."

