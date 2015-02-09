Former "Hannah Montana" star Miley Cyrus is getting into the pornography scene.

The 22-year-old singer -- who's had a major image overhaul since her Disney days -- has submitted a short film titled Tongue Tied into the NYC Porn Film Festival, held in Brooklyn's Bushwick neighborhood.

The video will be more S&M than pornography, according to the NSFW video released in May, and features Miley in Fifty Shades of Grey-esque bondage. For example, the video has several scenes of Cyrus wearing a blindfold with her legs tied to a chair with only her nipples covered up by tape. Some blogs are even pointing out the resemblance the images share to that of Madonna's "Justify My Love" music video.

Cyrus used the video footage during her Bangerz tour this past year and decided to submit her work into the festival after hearing about it through a friend in London, the New York Post reports.

"It's a pop take on S&M," festival founder Simon Leahy says. "She's starting to become more of a contemporary artist."

The NYC Porn Festival runs from Feb. 27 through March 1 at Brooklyn's Secret Project Robot. Another familiar face's work will also be featured at the festival. Former MTV reality star Tila Tequila's sex tape will kick off opening night of the event.

