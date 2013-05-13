The Office's Mindy Kaling keeps her closet stocked with wardrobe basics from tried-and-true brands like Top Shop, Madewell and Club Monaco, but when it comes to accessories, the actress isn't afraid to go all out and add a lot of extra sparkle. "I like jewelry that's big. I like conspicuous jewelry!" Kaling tells Us Weekly of her M.O. on accessories. "For the most part, I like for my jewelry to make me feel dainty -- not the other way around."

As the actress explains, her collection of baubles is so impressive that it often attracts extra attention. "At the airport, it takes me 30 minutes to get through security with all of my jewelry," jokes the star, 33. One of Kaling's favorite pieces in her collection is a vintage rose gold 1968 mens' Rolex oyster watch. "It's so decadent and gorgeous," Kaling -- also a fan of jewelry designers Jennifer Meyer and Vita Fede -- tells Us. "I love mens watches because they fit loosely like a bracelet."

Kaling tells Us her style off-screen is based on ease of wear. "I have an overtly 'new money' aesthetic -- I am the child of immigrants after all!" admits Massachusetts native Kaling. "But mixed with a healthy dose of Anne of Green Gables. That was my favorite show growing up. I love color, rhinestones, patterns, but I also love the overtly buttoned-up, long sleeved, layered feminine look of women from the turn of the century."

Sums up Kaling, who calls Gwen Stefani and Chloe Sevigny her style icons: "I love fashion and and I have fun with it. Honestly I could talk about it all day!"

The season finale of The Mindy Project airs Tuesday, May 14 at 9:30 p.m. (EST) on FOX.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Mindy Kaling on Her Jewelry Obsession: "It Takes Me 30 Minutes to Get Through Airport Security"