Minka Kelly is about to find out if blondes really do have more fun! The natural brunette got a major makeover on Friday, Apr. 19, thanks to celebrity colorist and Uber Salon owner Tracey Cunningham.

Redken's "creative consultant for color" posted her client's new look via Instagram. "Thank you for the fun summer goldierocks," Kelly, 32, commented. "I love it! You're the best in the biz!"

The Friday Night Lights alum wrapped production on The Butler in late 2012; she plays former First Lady Jackie Onassis Kennedy. The film tells the story of real-life butler Eugene Allen, played by Forest Whitaker, who served seven sitting Presidents of the United States. Slated for an Oct. 18 release, the movie also stars James Marsden, Oprah Winfrey, Alex Pettyfer, Jane Fonda, Vanessa Redgrave, Liev Schreiber, Mariah Carey, Robin Williams and Melissa Leo.

Kelly isn't the only star to go blonde in recent months: Anna Kendrick and Ashley Benson both lightened their locks for film and TV roles. In addition to Kelly, Cunningham's other clients include Emma Stone, Fergie, Cameron Diaz and Jessica Biel.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Minka Kelly Goes Blonde: "I Love It!"