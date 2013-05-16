The Bling Ring, the gang of teen burglars who famously stole from the homes of Hollywood stars like Lindsay Lohan, Megan Fox, and Paris Hilton between late 2008 and August 2009, wasn't just after money, jewelry and designer clothing. They were also, oddly enough, after underwear.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, writer Nancy Jo Sales, who first immortalized the fame-crazed teens in a magazine story, reveals that the fresh-faced robbers were obsessed with stars' lingerie. "They wanted to look sexy. Looking sexy in a celebrity’s clothes, well that’s even sexier," said Sales.

"Especially Miranda Kerr, who’s a Victoria’s Secret model. The fact that they stole the underwear just seems so weird, but it’s not weird when you think about it, because they’re growing up at a time when their culture is constantly telling them to be sexy," she continued. "Everything from toys to video games to music to fashion is hypersexualized for girls. Stealing their underwear was part of a whole trend to emulate these celebrities. They don’t just want expensive underwear; they want Paris Hilton’s underwear."

The Bling Ring, which netted some $3 million-worth of stolen goods during the course of their spree, is now the subject of a Sofia Coppola-directed movie, starring Emma Watson. The Bling Ring just premiered on Thursday, May 16 at the Cannes Film Festival and will open wide June 14.

