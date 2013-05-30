Tears for a good cause! After a moving introduction by husband Blake Shelton on Wednesday, May 29, Miranda Lambert fought back tears while singing on stage at the Healing in the Heartland: Relief Benefit Concert for the victims of May 20 tornado that devastated Moore, Okla.

"Our next performer made it very clear to me that she wouldn't miss being here for the world," said Shelton, 36, an Oklahoma-born resident who organized the benefit concert. "And I can say -- without contradiction -- that she is an amazing woman, a compassionate human being, a great talent. Oh, and by the way, an amazing wife. Raising awareness for the animals affected by the tornado, ladies and gentleman . . . here's Miranda Lambert."

During her performance of "The House That Built Me," Lambert, 29, got choked up and had to have the audience help her by singing along. With tears in her eyes, the country singer mouthed "sorry" to her fans. Lambert's performance featured heartbreaking photos of animals suffering after the storm.

Fellow singer Sheryl Crow was watching Lambert's performance and tweeted, "Just re-watched Miranda Lambert on Heal OK. Love your tender heart, Miranda -- thank you for sharing your love for OK and those sweet animals."

The event raised funs for the United Way of Central Oklahoma May Tornadoes Relief Fund. Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan and Ryan Tedder also gave special performances during the night.

Watch Lambert's emotional performance in the video clip above. The United Way is still accepting donations on their Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Miranda Lambert Tears Up During Oklahoma Benefit Concert