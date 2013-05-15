At least she's already practiced wearing a crown! Attending Prince Harry's fundraising reception at NYC's Four Seasons Restaurant on Tuesday, May 14, Miss USA Nana Meriwether gushed over the possibility of meeting — and falling in love -- with the U.K. royal.

Openly admitting to having a crush on Prince William's little brother, Meriwether was pleased when she found out about Harry's towering height from reporters. According to an Us Weekly insider, the 6-foot tall beauty pageant winner, 27, "giggled" when she was told that Harry, 28, is 6-foot-2 inches.

"Perfect!" she announced. "We are meant to be! Miss USA is like royalty in America so it'll be a pleasure to meet him."

Inquiring if Harry was officially single, she added, "It would make a great story -- we should totally get married."

Unfortunately, Meriwether, a two-time All-American volleyball player and USC graduate student, didn't have the chance to make a love connection. Harry, the guest of honor, was flocked by the crowd of 200, dashing Miss USA's hopes for a romance.

Moreover, Harry is reportedly dating dance student Cressida Bonas, 24, whom Harry was seen skiing with during a trip to Switzerland in February.

Indeed, finding love couldn't have been further away from Harry's mind during the star-feted night, where Will.i.am and Sean Lennon were in attendance.

While giving a speech on behalf of himself, William, and Kate Middleton, Harry thanked The American Friends of The Royal Foundation, which raised at least half a million dollars that'll directly help "mentor and train our next generation of truly inspirational young sports coaches."

Earlier on Tuesday, Harry visited NYC'S Harlem neighborhood where he played baseball with underprivileged children and called the time there "truly uplifting."

Harry's U.S. visit wraps up Wednesday, May 15, with a polo match in Greenwich, Conn.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Miss USA Nana Meriwether Crushes on Prince Harry: "We Should Get Married!"