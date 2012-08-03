More Olympic victories for Team USA in London thanks to fan favorites Missy Franklin and Michael Phelps.

On Friday night, Franklin, 17, left her competition in the dust, finishing the 200 meter backstroke in just 2 minutes 4.06 seconds -- a world record that put her almost a whole second ahead of Russia's Anastasia Zueva, who placed second. (The high school senior's most recent medal is her third gold, and her fourth overall.)

VIDEO: Meet Team USA's hottest athletes

Phelps -- already the most decorated Olympic athlete ever -- added to his collection of Olympics medallions when he finished first in the men's 100-meter butterfly event. His most recent win means the 27-year-old is now in possession of 21 medals total, 17 of them gold.

Earlier this year, Franklin told Us Weekly she has her eyes on more than just the prizes at hand while she's in London; the Pasadena, Calif. native also confessed she couldn't wait to encounter some of her favorite Brits at the Games.

PHOTOS: The Olympians to watch

"I want to ride a double-decker bus and meet One Direction, Prince William and Kate Middleton," she gushed. "I am in love with all of them!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Missy Franklin Wins 200m Backstroke; Michael Phelps Nabs 21st Olympic Medal