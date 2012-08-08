Bling-a-ding-ding!

Angela Raiola -- a.k.a. "Big Ang" -- the star of Mob Wives and her new VH1 reality show Big Ang (Sundays, 9 p.m.) has a flashy new cell. "My husband, Neil, bought me an iPhone -- with a purple leopard rhinestone case, of course," boasts the barkeep, 52, based in NYC's Staten Island.

Other gems in her Chanel patent tote?

"I always have two extra pairs of Victoria's Secret lace thongs ($12.50, victoriassecret.com) with me at all times. My mother said to never leave the house without clean underwear. You never know where you're going to go!"

"A toothbrush and Crest toothpaste ($0.99, walgreens.com) are essential. You always have to have fresh breath and teeth."

"I love flip-flops ($70, us.havaianas.com). I keep mine together in my bag with a rubber band and throw them on when my feet hurt."

"The reading glasses I carry are zebra-print. I'm losing my eyesight, but I never lose these glasses because they're so easy for me to spot."

"I carry at least five neutral lip glosses. I also have Laura Mercier bronzer ($32, lauramercier.com) on me. I apply it with a huge brush. Bigger is better!"

